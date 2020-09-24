DBN: Experts advocate more capacity building for increased lending to SMEs

In her presentation, Ms. Nwamaka Onyiuke, Independent Non Executive Director, DBN, explained that capacity development of SMEs will help them build the required structure for their business, aid their leadership development, help MSMEs scale up and ultimately help them to utilize their resources in the right way.

Speaking on the core of capacity building as a funding tool, Dr. Oladimeji Alo, Non Executive Director,DBN, stated that banks need to know that the needs of the micro small and medium enterprises often differ depending on their scale. He stressed that it is in the enlightened self-interest of financial institutions to develop the capacity of MSMEs.