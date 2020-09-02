BREAKING: Sirika restructures NCAA, sacks directors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

A major restructuring of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, was done Wednesday by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Some directorates of the agency have been merged, while some directors were relieved of their jobs. However, Vanguard gathered that last week, the Director, Consumer Protection Directorate, Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi handed in his resignation letter and this has been accepted by the agency.

Although no official announcement has been made as at press time, Vanguard reliably gathered that ” the Consumer Protection Directorate( CPD) has been merged with the Directorate of Air Traffic Regulation ( DATR) which is now headed by Oyo-Ita as Director”.

“General Aviation Directorate has also been merged with Directorate of Air Worthiness Standards ( DAWS) and the two directors, Captain Ayodele Sasegbon and Engineer Ita-Awak have been issued letters of termination”.

” Directorate of Training was also merged with Director of Licensing with Captain Bahago E. A emerging as Director while Captain Abdullani Sidi received a letter of termination of appointment “, a source said.

There are indications that the Directorate of Human Resources and Admin, and its director, were retained. Also retained is Mr. Ahmed Abbas Sanusi, Director of Finance and Account.

Recall the federal government made a similar restructuring of the agency in February 2017. Some directors like Engr. Benedict Adeyileka, the then Director of Airworthiness, Mr. Justus Wariya, the then Director of Air Transport Regulation, and Mr. Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi, then Director of Human Resources, were affected.

Vanguard News Nigeria

