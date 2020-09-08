Bayelsa Assembly deny alleged impeachment plot against Speaker

Kindly Share This Story:

…pass vote of confidence on Speaker

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly have denied an alleged impeachment plot against the Speaker, Rt.Hon. Abraham Ingobere, declaring absolute confidence in his leadership.

This followed reports that the Speaker, absconded with the Mace to avoid being impeached. The lawmakers described the alleged plot as a figment of the imagination of those that do not mean well for the political stability of the state.

Moving the motion to reaffirm the confidence of the House in the leadership of the 6th Assembly, the member representing Ekeremor Constituency I, Hon. Tari Porri, said though the claims about the disappearance of the Speaker with the mace was laughable, “the 6th Assembly has done well under Hon. Abraham Ingobere.

The former Ijaw youth activist noted that the state Assembly is where the democratic stability of a state is built adding that the alleged claim against the Assembly leadership should not be allowed.

He said: “under the leadership of the Speaker, the House has passed 10 bills and multiple motions including the prosperity bill.”

The minority leader, Chief Samson Awudulu representing Nembe III, who seconded the motion, led other members of the Assembly including Hon Mieteme Obodo representing Ogbia I, Hon. Wisdom Fafi representing Kolokuma-Opokuma II, Hon. McDonald Igbadiwei representing Southern Ijaw IV, Hon.Salo Adikumo (Sagbama III), Hon. Bernard Kenebai (Sagbama II), Hon.Tonye Isenah (Kolokuma-Opokuma I), Hon. Oboku Oforji (Yenagoa I) and Hon. Koku Obiyai Ebiuwou (Yenagoa II) to pass a vote of confidence on the Speaker.

While Hon. Adikumo labeled those behind the rumoured impeachment plot as “bad belle” politicians, Hon. Isenah said though the state Assembly has had such issues of alleged impeachment in the past, “the 6th Assembly under Speaker Ingobere have shown that they don’t know what those behind the alleged plot are talking about.”

On her part, Hon. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai said the present 6th Assembly have witnessed considerable peace, ”and we are comfortable with you as Speaker. You are humble and a unifying factor to the House members. We are solidly behind you.”

In his response, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere commended the House members over their position against the alleged plot against him.

“I am assuring members of my commitment to the growth and stability of the House. Even the opposition members in the house have attested to the inclusive style being adopted in the affairs of the House.

“The opposition party members have shown maturity towards the business of the House,” he said

