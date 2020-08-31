 Why an Igbo needs to be President— Okwor

Kindly Share This Story:

A Canada-based Nigerian, Prince Nice Okwor, son of a former deputy governor in Enugu State, under C. C. Onoh, has added his voice to the call for Nigerian President of Igbo extraction.

Prince Okwor, an accountant and entrepreneur, said this while answering questions from Vanguard, adding that Igbo should be given an opportunity to contribute their quota in nation-building.

He said: “I am a strong believer in the Nigerian dream and I hope that, together, we can achieve it by a proper restructuring of our old fashioned agenda and a total amendment of our constitution.

“Let’s make a revisit to the whole constitutional laws to suit today’s Nigeria. Igbo are Nigerians and should be given opportunity to contribute to nation-building.

“For so long, zoning has been working and I think it’s acceptable by my people. Changing it now will distract a lot from the peace the people are enjoying in over 20 years of democracy now.”

Okwor asked the Igbo to exercise patience over the agitation for a new state of Biafra, saying “yes, the struggle is real, but I must plead with our people to be patient with the country.

“Let’s see if we can achieve our purpose by the presentation of a new Nigeria with an Igbo President. Considering the fact that we have been through a lot in the past, we cannot afford to go with nothing. I urge that the Igbo be given a little chance to do what’s right.

“There should be a structure that will create unity among ourselves. There should be equality in every aspect of our national inheritance from all angles.

“Again, I think the Igbo should be given an opportunity to head the country for once to balance the equation. And it must have to be a leader with integrity.

“Our leaders have their roles to play and the masses on their part have to be realistic about assisting the government to build a better Nigeria for all.”

Talking about Enugu State, where he hails from, Okwor said Enugu State, unlike other states in the South-East, is very peaceful under the present governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

His words: “The sitting governor has been trying his best to build a friendly relationship among politicians in the state and positively, he has been contributing vehemently to the successful growth of our state.

“Considering the security of our dear state, I suggest the governor builds more security measures that will help to eradicate crimes.

“He should import some security equipment and endeavour to provide better job opportunities for the youths so their minds will be occupied.

“He is trying his best and he is a good guy from the grassroots and responds to anything concerning the masses.”

