Vigilante group nabs three robbery suspects in Bayelsa, recovers firearms

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio – Yenogoa

A vigilante group in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state has arrested three armed robbery suspects in Oloibiri community and recovered firearms and stolen items.

The suspects who were arrested by the Bayelsa vigilante at Oloibiri Junction in Ogbia town in early hours of Sunday and handed over to the police confessed that they were going to carry out the operation at Ogbia Town.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, the spokesman of the State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, said the arrest of the suspected criminals is an indication that the synergy between the police and vigilante groups in the state has paid off.

Butswat said: “On 2 August 2020, at about 0100hours, Police operatives in collaboration with the Vigilante members of Ogbia Town, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, arrested three suspected armed robbers, namely; Michael Isaiah 24 years, Victor Lambert 19 years and Prince Sam 18 years.

“The suspects were arrested at Oloibiri Junction, Ogbia Town. One Locally made Single Barrel gun, one Machete, one Qlink Motorcycle, two wristwatches, and three phones were recovered from the suspects.

“The suspects confessed that they were about to carry out an operation at Ogbia Town. The suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State, CP Mike Okoli fsi, has again warned criminals in the state to turn a new leaf, relocate out of the state or face the consequences.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: