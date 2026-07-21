INEC opens 2026 recruitment portal; how to apply

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced its 2026 recruitment exercise, calling on qualified Nigerians to apply for entry-level vacancies spanning Grade Levels 07, 08, 09, 10 and 12.

According to a recruitment notice published on the commission’s website, the online application portal opened on Monday, July 20, and will remain accessible until Monday, July 27.

INEC said the recruitment drive is designed to enhance its workforce and improve its capacity in key areas such as electoral administration, voter registration, election logistics and data management to support the commission’s constitutional responsibilities.

Prospective applicants are expected to complete their applications online by creating an account on the recruitment portal, filling out the application form and uploading all required documents.

The commission also emphasised that the recruitment process is completely free, warning candidates against providing false information or forged credentials. It stated that anyone found guilty of such acts would be disqualified and could face prosecution.

Available positions

The vacancies are divided into three categories.

For the Professional Cadre (Grade Levels 09, 10 and 12), available roles include:

Accountant

Clinical Officer

Lawyer

ICT Officer

Engineer

Quantity Surveyor

Applicants for these positions must possess a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent in a relevant discipline. Some roles may also require a master’s degree from a recognised institution.

Candidates are also expected to have relevant professional certifications, including NBA, COREN, NSE, NIQS, ICAN, ANAN or CPN where applicable, at least two years of post-qualification experience, an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate, and strong analytical, communication, problem-solving and ICT skills.

For the position of Administrative Officer II (Registration Area Officer) on Grade Level 08, applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree, Higher National Diploma or an equivalent qualification in the Social Sciences, Humanities or Sciences.

They are also required to present an NYSC discharge, exemption, or exclusion certificate, demonstrate competence in data management and record-keeping, and be proficient in Microsoft Office and other ICT applications.

Applicants seeking the Executive Officer (Registration Officer) position on Grade Level 07 must possess a National Certificate in Education (NCE) or an equivalent qualification from a recognised institution. They should also know computer operations, data management, communication and organisational skills.

General requirements

INEC said applicants must meet the following conditions:

Present a valid certificate of state of origin signed by the chairman or secretary of their local government.

Be certified physically and mentally fit by a government medical officer.

Not be above 35 years of age at the time of application.

Be of good character and have no criminal conviction.

Be willing to serve in any part of the country.

Demonstrate integrity, discipline and commitment to public service.

How to apply

Interested candidates are required to:

Visit the INEC recruitment portal at https://recruitment.inecnigeria.org/.

Create an applicant account using their personal details, email address and National Identification Number (NIN).

Verify their email address.

Log in and select their preferred cadre and vacancy.

Upload all required documents, including a passport photograph, birth certificate or declaration of age, O’Level result, degree/HND/ND/NCE certificate, local government identification certificate and NYSC certificate where applicable.

Review the completed application and submit it online.

The commission advised applicants to carefully choose their preferred vacancy, noting that selections cannot be changed after submission.

INEC added that only candidates shortlisted after the application stage will be invited to proceed to the next phase of the recruitment exercise.