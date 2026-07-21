Zidane signs as new France coach until 2030

Zidane

By Emmanuel Okogba

French football legend Zinedine Zidane has reportedly agreed to become the next head coach of the French national team on a contract running until June 2030.

Football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano disclosed the development across his social media platforms on Tuesday, stating that the former Real Madrid manager has signed his contract and is expected to be officially unveiled in the coming days.

“Zinedine Zidane has signed as the new France coach until June 2030. The story has been confirmed as Zizou will be unveiled as the new head coach in the next days — back to work with France,” Romano wrote.

He added that Zidane is expected to lead France in the 2027 UEFA Nations League, UEFA Euro 2028 and the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Zidane, 54, has been out of management since leaving Real Madrid in 2021 following his second spell in charge of the Spanish club.

During his time at Madrid, he guided the team to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018, won two La Liga championships and lifted several other domestic and international trophies.

Zidane who scored twice as France lifted the World Cup in 1998 has long been linked with the France coaching job and has previously expressed an interest in managing the national team. Current France coach Didier Deschamps has led Les Bleus since 2012 and is expected to step down after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.