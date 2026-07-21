Gbajabiamila not arrested, only questioned over PFIPC scandal — ICPC

Femi Gbajabiamila

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has dismissed reports that the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council scandal.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ICPC spokesperson Demola Bakare said Gbajabiamila voluntarily honoured an invitation from investigators and was allowed to leave after responding to questions.

According to the commission, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives arrived at its headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday afternoon, spent some time with investigators and departed shortly afterwards.

“The Commission confirms that the chief of staff’s visit was on the invitation of its investigators and consistent with its ongoing efforts to gather all relevant facts in the matter. He was not arrested; he simply willingly honoured an invitation,” the statement said.

The anti-graft agency added that investigations into the PFIPC controversy were ongoing and that further updates would be provided when necessary.

On Monday, Gbajabiamila’s lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, disclosed that the presidential aide had appeared before the ICPC to answer questions over the alleged PFIPC scandal.

The investigation followed President Tinubu’s directive on July 2 ordering the ICPC to conduct a comprehensive probe into the controversy.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga had said the President instructed the commission to conclude its investigation and submit a detailed report within 30 days.