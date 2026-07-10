10 clubs paid the most by FIFA for releasing players to the 2026 World Cup

Manchester City have emerged as the biggest beneficiaries of FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, receiving an estimated $4.4 million for releasing players to the tournament.

The English champions top the list compiled by The Athletic, ahead of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, with the payouts reflecting the number of players each club contributed to the World Cup and how far those players progressed in the competition.

Under FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme, clubs are compensated for making their players available for international duty during the World Cup. Payments are calculated based on the number of days players spend with their national teams, including preparation camps and the tournament itself.

Barcelona ranked second with an estimated $3.9 million, while Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich were third with $3.4 million.

Premier League side Arsenal claimed fourth place after earning $3.3 million, just ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid, who each received $3.2 million.

Crystal Palace’s impressive contribution saw the club collect $2.7 million, ahead of Manchester United and Real Madrid, who each earned $2.6 million. Italian giants AC Milan completed the top 10 with $2.4 million.

Top 10 clubs with the highest FIFA World Cup payouts

Manchester City (England) – $4.4 million Barcelona (Spain) – $3.9 million Bayern Munich (Germany) – $3.4 million Arsenal (England) – $3.3 million Paris Saint-Germain (France) – $3.2 million Atletico Madrid (Spain) – $3.2 million Crystal Palace (England) – $2.7 million Manchester United (England) – $2.6 million Real Madrid (Spain) – $2.6 million AC Milan (Italy) – $2.4 million

According to The Athletic, the figures are estimates based on FIFA’s distribution method outlined in FIFA Circular No. 1965, which governs the allocation of funds to clubs participating in the Club Benefits Programme.

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