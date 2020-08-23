Breaking News
VIDEO: Many feared dead, as Police clash with IPOB members 

Several persons feared may have died Sunday morning at Emene, Enugu, following a violent clash between security agents and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The clash threw the whole Emene and environs into chaos and disrupted church services as worshippers of the various churches in the area ran helter-skelter to escape being caught in the crisis.

An eyewitness account said that the trouble started at about 7.00 am when some police officers invaded the Community Secondary School Emene where members of IPOB were meeting, to disperse and arrest them.

