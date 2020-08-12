Truckers threaten to withdraw services

Kindly Share This Story:

Seek replacement of security personnel in PTT

By Godfrey Bivbere

THE Association of Maritime Truck Owners, AMATO has petitioned heads of government agencies in the maritime sector, calling for the immediate replacement of the security personnel deployed to the Presidential Task Team, PTT. This is even as the truckers have threatened to withdraw their service if the government agencies in the sector do not take action over their plight.

AMATO, in the petition sent to the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, Ports Managers and Traffic Managers of NPA, called for their replacement with officials of the Port Authority Police that should work with the Lagos State Transport Management Agency, LASTMA. The truckers in the petition signed by its president, Remi Ogungbemi, noted that members of the task team are now involved in unwholesome practices that have compounded the traffic situation in Apapa and its environs. They said: “On behalf of Maritime Truck Owners, I hereby humbly and passionately appeal that you kindly replace all the security agents under Presidential Task Team with Port Authority Police to work with LASTMA along access roads into the Ports.

“The activities of the PTT has become unbecoming as many unwholesome activities have set in, which includes the following:- over familiarisation, favouritism, preferential treatment, man know man, Paddy-Paddy arrangement etc. They are in caucus. Members of the caucus gain access to the port freely while majority are languishing, suffering and in agony and pain. Please kindly do your finding to know if am lying or not, hence our call for withdrawal of services in protest against the anomalies.”

Kindly Share This Story: