Breaking News
Translate

Tiffany Haddish confirms relationship with rapper Common

On 12:05 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Common and Tiffany Hadish at The Apollo Theater on October 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Tiffany Haddish has confirmed her relationship with Common.

The “Girls Trip” star, 40 revealed the romance on Steve-O’s podcast “Wild Ride,” calling it, “the best relationship I’ve ever been in.”

“This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood! I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship.”

She continued: “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

ALSO READ: I never said Orji Uzo Kalu will be next President after Buhari — Mbaka

Fans have been speculating about the couple, who appeared to have signed a deal with dating app Bumble to promote virtual dating during the COVID pandemic, for months.

They popped up together at Zoom parties and flaunted their romance at Questlove’s Instagram Live birthday celebration for Janet Jackson back in May. They were also snapped at a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Los Angeles with Megan Thee Stallion.

Haddish explained that both have been tested for COVID and are clear so, “yeah, we’ve been f–king.”

ALSO READ: Osimhen record deal good for African football—Drew Uyi

The Grammy winner, 48, also loves his gal’s newly shorn head which mirrors his own smooth pate.

“I’ve been talking about cutting my hair for years … he said it was beautiful. He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it, man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.’

“And I’m like, ‘Ahh, put your head on my head,’” Haddish added.

Page Six

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!