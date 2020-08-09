‘Osa Ani Ndokwa Clans’ reject Tabowei Committee

Kindly Share This Story:

The people of Ndokwa nation in Delta State, have unanimously rejected the controversial Dr. Ogeleyan Tabowei-Caretaker Committee of the Ndokwa Neku Union, NNU, asking the Committee to go back to the basics by returning to the July 7, 2020, Emu Accord in conformity with the constitution of the apex body of the Ukwuani speaking people.

This was revealed at a world press conference organised by the Coalition of ‘Osa Ani Ndokwa President-Generals’ and Associate groups at Kwale, headquarters of Ndokwa West Local Area, over the weekend.

On the sidelines of the well-attended August meeting of all Ndokwa sons and daughters whose grouse was the alleged marginalisation, deliberate disempowerment of the productive population of Ndokwa nation by the Federal Government, was Tabowei, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, who requested endorsement by the Pharmacist Ambrose Abanum-led Coalition and associate groups was denied.

The group said it stands on constitutionalism in the affairs of the NNU as Tabowei-led group was referred to the Eze Emu, HRM Johnson Akpati Ullu-led Board of Trustee of the NNU, in Emu.

Additionally, in a move that allegedly fuelled suspicion by Ndokwa leaders present at the event, Tabowei reportedly demanded taking pictures with the leaders present but was refused as Pharmacist Abanum Coalition saw through a possible use of the requested group photograph as tool to possibly blackmail and undermine the purpose of the gathering for personal gains.

This, according to the leaders, the refusal to grant Tabowei’s requests emphasised the neutrality of the clans’ President-Generals.

