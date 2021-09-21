.

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Steve Ossai Uweh, has called on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to consider ceding the Chairmanship slot of the party in the state a politician of Ndokwa extraction noting that it is the only to get overwhelming support from the people of Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal constituency.

This was revealed in a September 18, 2021 dated letter addressed to the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee who doubles as the governor of Yobe State, Buni stating that the least the people of the three local areas of Ndokwa nation, which he described in his letter as the second largest homogenous entity in the oil-rich state will accept from the broom party to produce in the forthcoming state Congress is a Chairman of Ndokwa extraction.

He reeled out the advantages inherent in the emergence of a Chairman of Ndokwa extraction to include massive support from the people of his federal constituency and stressing that making a Ndokwa person a chairman will go a long way to assuage the ill feelings and suspicions of ethnic supremacy in the broom party.

Chief Uweh, who is a leader and co-founder of the Organisation for Ndokwa Unity otherwise known as Ndokwa Unite, a pan Ndokwa nationalist movement argues that the Ndokwa nation has suffered age-long marginalisation and deliberate neglect by successive governments in the past owing to non-recognition of the Ndokwa bloc by the political party that forms the government.

Recall that leaders of APC in Ndokwa nation had on June 18, 2021, at Abbi warned the party leadership not to toy with the solidarity and loyalty of Ndokwa people as it demanded at that well-attended gathering that Ndokwa politician be made the party Chairman to overwhelmingly get the support of the people.

Ndokwa nation, Uweh said, will not fold its arms and sheepishly follow any group into the election without adequately protecting the interest of the Ukwuani and Aboh speaking Deltans.

He noted that, there’s no gain saying the fact that the people of Ndokwa nation are massively drifting to the APC with the understanding that their national interest will be paramount to the party leaders at both the state and national level, he maintained that the party should equally give the people a commensurate position to justify their solidarity to the party.

According to the letter: “Ndokwa ethnic nationality is the 2nd largest ethnic group in Delta state and its is made up of the present Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Ukwuani Local Government Areas of the Delta State, which constitute the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency. It is approximately the same area previously referred to as Aboh Division (less the areas carved into Rivers and other Divisions) in Midwest Region.

“Aboh Division was in the old Delta Province with the Urhobos (who presently occupy Delta Central Senatorial District) and the Isokos, Ijaws and Itsekiris (who presently occupy the Delta South Senatorial District). The three Ndokwa LGAs are presently in Delta North Senatorial District with Ika, Aniocha and Oshimili peoples. Ndokwa shares geographical and cultural affinities with these sister nationalities and is seen as the bridge and stabilizer of the peoples of Delta State.

“Economically, Ndokwa, which harbours Nigeria’s first Gas Recycling Plant (IPP, built by Nigeria Agip Oil Company, NAOC) bears the largest reserves of natural gas in the entire West African sub-region (Nigeria’s future hope) and produces over 110,000 barrels of crude oil per day from various oil fields in the area. The NAOC IPP in Okpai, Ndokwa East, contributes 480MW to the national grid or 15% of total electricity generation in Nigeria. The area is, however, still in the dark as power has not been stepped down.” The statement reads in part.

The Utagba-Uno – born Chieftain of the APC further averred that; “Natural Gas from these Agip plants, many oil field and gas fields in Ndokwa land are piped through hundreds of kilometres to feed the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) in Bonny, Rivers State for exports. The NLNG Train 7 that will bring about $10 billion of Foreign Direct Investment into Nigeria recently commissioned by H.E President M. Buhari would be harvesting most of her gas from gas Ndokwa land.

“Ndokwa is seriously marginalized as none of her sons or daughters has been considered for appointment by the FG either as Minister, Special Adviser, Ambassador, statutory federal boards… Ndokwa land and her people have however remained active but peaceful and loyal to the Nigerian authority. In recent and contemporary times, Ndokwa sons have been moving into the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the determination to take Delta State into the Progressives family.

“Currently there is no Federal institution in Ndokwa land except Prisons and NIPOST that was established in the colonial era.



Our people have been excited since the news for the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh was read in the National Assembly recently we hope and pray it’s passed and gets presidential assent.



” It is on the basis of these facts, and the political capital to be gained that we request for the position of State Chairman for the APC in the forthcoming congress of the Party. We assure all that we have capable and able persons to steer the Party’s ship to victory if given the opportunity. We know that congresses are election driven, but we count on the prior understandings and endorsements that make such an election a formality and build the needed consensus for the ensuing election of 2nd October 2021 of our Party State Congress

“Sir, we will produce on-demand copies of letters, petitions, press releases and presentations we have made on Ndokwa marginalization to this government and successive government for your kind perusal in your spare time as we don’t want to bore you with details for now.

“Ndokwa APC leaders and leadership of Organization for Ndokwa Unity aka Ndokwa Unite met at Abbi in June and resolve to seek for the Position of State Chairmanship of APC it was shocking reading the zoning arrangement announced by acting state Chairman-Prophet Jones Erhue and till date, no leader in APC was consulted before the zoning,” the letter stated.

