Ondo Decides: Akeredolu’s work will speak for him during election — State chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

CHAIRMAN of the ruling All Progressive Congress in Ondo state, Ade Adetimehin has said that the various developmental projects scattered across the state would speak for the governor Rotimi Akeredolu during the October 10 governorship election.

Adetimehin said this in Akure when the State Chairman of Universal Primary Education Board, SUBEB, Princess Oladuni Odu donated some campaign materials to the State secretariat of the party.

Also read:

He said that the people of the state are wiser and knows that Akeredolu had performed by taking the dividend of democracy to all the 18 council areas of the stateless then four years.

Adetimehin listed various projects that are completed and those still ongoing in all the sectors of the state economy.

” We the party executives are proud that we will have a number of projects do e by Akeredolu to campaign to our people when the time comes.

” Akeredolu is a talk and do governor. He doesn’t play politics. If he says he would a thing please go and sleep and consider it done.

Speaking on the donation of campaign materials by Princess Odu, the chairman said ” she is the first political office holder to do so, few weeks after a governorship candidate of the party emerged.

“Items donated for a successful campaign include a thousand posters, another thousand face caps, and 500 T-shirts, with the inscription, AKETI 2020, and the party logo.

While describing Princess Odu as a notable politician with high regard for party structure, Adetimehin said only a few politicians appreciate the party, “once they get political appointments”.

“I am not surprised at what Princess Oladuni Odu has done today. It takes people like you in positions of authority to build a strong political party. I can assure you that the party structure will stand by you when you need it”.

The party boss promised to ensure that the items were distributed among the 18 local government party chairmen, so the impact of the donation could be felt by all.

Earlier, Princess Odu said the items were meant to boost the campaigns for the re-election bid of the party’s governorship candidate, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

The SUBEB boss explained that the supremacy of the party requires that politicians and political office holders support and exhibit much respect to the party’s structure.

She argued that those that had experienced life outside government would appreciate how lofty and enticing it is to be in power, adding that leaders should work together to ensure victory for the party’s candidate, come October.

Odu said that ” This is my widow’s mite, donated to the party for the success of our governorship campaign. I must say it is a demonstration of my loyalty and commitment to the party and its success at the governorship election in October”,

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: