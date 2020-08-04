Ogedegbe eulogizes Ibori at 62

Kindly Share This Story:

Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Peace Building and Intelligence Gathering, Mr. Usinefe Augustine Ogedegbe has congratulated former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, on his 62nd birthday, describing him as a leader with enviable leadership qualities.

The Ethiope East Council Chairmanship Aspirant General Ogedegbe in Eku said Ibori is a leader who has affected humanity.

He said ” The name Ibori is a good name to us here in Delta State and in Nigeria at large.

As a Governor, Ibori laid a strong foundation for the rapid development of Delta State which is currently being followed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

I witnessed how he transformed Delta State as a Governor.

Irrespective of ethnicity, Ibori distributed equal developments across the State.

Ibori the “ODIDIGBORIGBO” of the universe is worth celebrating at 62nd for the growth and development he brought to the nooks and crannies of Delta state.

As Chief Ibori celebrates 62nd years on earth today, I wish him more years in peace and prosperity.” He said.

Vanguard

