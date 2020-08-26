Kaduna Religious leaders unite against rape

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Christian and Muslim leaders have said that criminals and bandits in Nigeria were conceived through rape. They regretted that these products of rape were partly responsible for Nigeria’s security challenges.

Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Kabir Gombe and Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab made the assertion at the two-day conference on Emergency Call To Action against rape, organised by wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Ummi Garba El-Rufa’i.

According to Sheikh Gombe , rapists are terrorists and should be given the most stringent of punishment,.

Similarly, Rev. Hayab said, most of the criminals terrorizing Nigeria today are bastards and products of rape.

According to the Sheikh Gombe, “there is no country in the world that treats rapists with levity because they are terrorists. Therefore, they should be treated as terrorists.”

He said drug abuse, human trafficking, uncontrolled sexual urge and lack of stringent punishment are some of the causes of rape.

The Islamic scholar therefore, urged the government to copy from countries like India, China, Egypt and Iran who give capital punishment to rapist.

However, Reverend Hayab condemned the practice of rape at community levels.

He said that if rape does not stop, it will destroy Nigeria. .

“Anyone caught with the offence of rape should be punished according to the law. “Rape has contributed significantly to the security challenges we are facing today because many have given birth to bastards as a result of rape. Those children because they lack parental care have now grown to become criminals disturbing the peace of our society.”

READ ALSO:

“We therefore have to stand up against rape so that, we don’t have many bastards in our society. God forbid a future where bastards would take positions of authority and direct affairs of our country,” he said.

The Convener of the all stakeholders conference, Hajia Ummi El-Rufai , called for inclusion of Local Government Chairmen and their spouses, Traditional Leaders, Religious Leaders, Influential Women Leaders, Influential Youth Leaders, Heads of Civil Defence, Heads of Vigilante Services (KADVS) and Community Volunteers in the fight against rape.

She said the conference was aimed at strategically strengthening structures at the grassroots/communities which will help in the required holistic approach to tackle the upsurge of rape and gender based violence in Kaduna State.

While soliciting responsive support, collaboration and action of the stakeholders, Mrs. El-Rufai further urged parents to be more vigilant in watching the whereabouts, behavior and those in the companies of their children.

She pleaded with them to be strategic, deliberate and steadfast in their parenting; watch their own actions and behavior around their children, bring them closer and teach them to speak up against any abuse or violence.

She cautioned parents on the consequences of trying to suppress their children when raped; urging parents to break the conspiracy of silence so that, there will be no form of stigmatization on their children when they speak out or report.

Dignitaries at the two-day conference include; Commissioner for Education Malam Shehu Makarfi, Commissioner for LGA, Alhaji Jaafaru Sani, Sheikh Jamilu Albani, DG Bureau of Interfaith, Malam Rabiu Abdullahi Fitiyanul Islam, Bishop Yusuf Janfalan, Rev Daniel Kasuwa, Alkali Murtala Nasir Al-Misiri and Pastor Aderan United Pastors for Change among others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: