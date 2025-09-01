El-Rufai’s remarks on Southern Kaduna divisive, says CAN leader Hayab

Hayab

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, has faulted comments made by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on the population of Southern Kaduna.

El-Rufai, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, claimed that the people of Southern Kaduna account for less than 25 percent of the state’s population, adding that he had no regrets over his actions and policies toward the region during his eight years in office.

Reacting in Kaduna, Reverend Hayab, who also served as Kaduna State CAN Chairman during El-Rufai’s administration, described the former governor’s remarks as “dangerous and divisive,” stressing that they reflected long-standing tensions between the former governor and communities in the area.

He recalled that during a previous national census exercise, the figures from Southern Kaduna were so significant. This, he said, underscored the numerical strength of the region’s population.

According to Hayab, Southern Kaduna families are typically large, with some households having as many as 15 to 23 children. He argued that this reality demonstrates the community’s strong population base and cannot be dismissed.

The CAN leader also alleged that what often distorts population statistics in the state is not the lack of people in Southern Kaduna but rather the alleged manipulation of figures in other parts of the state.

Expressing disappointment, Hayab said it was worrisome that El-Rufai could publicly state that he had no regrets over policies that affected Southern Kaduna communities. He maintained that such remarks do not promote reconciliation and inclusivity.

On El-Rufai’s claim that only those who do not know him describe him as a fundamentalist, Reverend Hayab disagreed, saying his views were informed by personal experience of the former governor’s leadership style during his tenure.

He contrasted the relative peace currently being enjoyed in Kaduna State with the tensions experienced under the previous administration, adding that the stability witnessed today should be nurtured to strengthen unity across communities.

Hayab further called for future census exercises to include religion and ethnicity as variables, saying this would help prevent distortions and ensure fairness in demographic planning.

He urged Nigerians to reject divisive narratives and work towards justice, equity, and inclusiveness in both politics and governance, insisting that national unity can only be sustained when every group is accorded dignity and fairness.