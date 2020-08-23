Jennifer Ephraim foundation flags off “Feeding Widows” programme

Kindly Share This Story:

…as she marks her birthday

One of Nigeria’s most prospective Model, Brand Ambassador and Ex Beauty Queen, Jennifer Ephraim has flagged off a feeding intervention program tagged: “The “Feeding Nigeria Widows: 500 At A Time.”

The outreach event kicked off yesterday in Abuja, the federal capital, August 22, 2020 is also to celebrate the beauty queen’s birthday anniversary coming up soon.

During the event, the Team visited IDP camps and distributed lots of food items and relief materials to widows, ageing population and challenged persons. The outreach was targeted at supporting widows and Internally Displaced persons in camps across the federal capital territory.

READ ALSO:

The project director in her remarks at the event noted that giving isn’t just about making a donation, but about making a difference.

She also added that Jennifer Ephraim’s Foundation has remained focused on creating hope for the hopeless, as it is one of the values and visions behind it’s establishment. “The founder, Queen Jennifer Ephraim has remained unequivocally dogged in her interest and impact projects for humanity. She has however continue to receive commendations, felicitations, wishes and prayers, as she turns plus one today,” says the director.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the feeding program who spoke with the press expressed appreciation and gratitude to the Jennifer Ephraim’s Foundation for the care and love they had to them, especially during this challenging times.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: