Insecurity: Service chiefs not indispensable, APC group tells Buhari

*Says security chiefs’ inability to contend insecurity portraying govt embarrassing

A group in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC under the aegis of APC Consolidation Group, APG,has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve the service chiefs of their positions, saying it was time for him to carry out the action to save the country of what it called “continued embarrassment” of his administration.

But it lauded the security heads for the successes recorded so far,among which it said were pushing insurgency to the fringes of the North East, stopping suicide bombings in the country and bringing some reforms to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The group which said the unabated insecurity situation informed its appeal,reminded the president that the nation’s security heads were not indispensable.

In a statement, Sunday, signed by its National Coordinator, Dr Usman Mohammed, the APG said it was worried over the state of insecurity which it noted,was not getting better in spite of the relentless efforts of the president to that effect.

The group which noted that the ugly security situation may not guarantee food security in the country before the next year,called on the president to rise to the occasion by hearkening to what it called the “voice of majority” that new hands were needed to pilot the affairs of the country’s security architecture.

“We, the entire leadership and members of APC Consolidation Group wish to appeal to our dear President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhamamadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, sack the current service chiefs without further,” it said in the statement.

It added:”Our position is because we have seen that the president may lose the support of Nigerians over the embarrassing security situation we are facing if he doesn’t act fast enough.”

“We are very disturbed over the president’s continued refusal to sack them despite call by most Nigeria’s in the midst of the disturbing insecurity in the land including the home town of our president,” it insisted.

According to the group,”No part of Nigeria is safe today.”

“What’s so special about these service chiefs that the president can’t get in other officers? It fumed,recalling that:”The president and all of us suffer so hard to sell Apc to Nigeria’s in the 2015 General Election and our campaign promises were hinged on security anti corruption, economic, and agriculture.”

“Today, we in the APC states are the worst hit of the insecurity. Our farmers can’t go to the farm, nomads can rare their cattle anymore. No villages is safe in the entire north and other parts of the country as of today! How can we guarantee food security by next year?” It asked.

” While we are aware that Mr president get daily briefing on the security situation in the country, most of those reports they are given him are not true reflection of the situation on ground. Most of the reports you get are staged managed,”it said,adding that:”People are very angry with our government just because of insecurity and we must rise up to speak the truth at this time before it’s too late.”

The group noted that,”Already, there is low morale in the military over the continued stay of the service chiefs whose tenures in their various offices have since lapsed.”

” Who knows if there are unseen hands out there in the service frustrating the fight against insurgency and insecurity in the country deliberately due to the continued stay of the service chiefs? This is why we appeal to the president to hearken to the call by majority of Nigerians as reflected in the country’s parliament recently that it’s time for him to do the needful”,it said.

Noting that,”We are in a constitutional democracy where any decision of government or leaders is taken from the popular view”,the group said “majority of Nigerians have since spoken in this regard and as a democrat, our president should listen.”

“We wish to draw the attention to the fact that the service chiefs are not indispensable. Nobody knows it all. Mr President came to office to meet those he appointed as service chiefs and as such,there are others within the Armed Forces of Nigeria that may have experiences which the current service chiefs lack. Given this,we appeal that he relieve them of their positions and find new hands,” it insisted.

While also noting that,”Besides, the president’s action has caused serious career stagnation in the Nigeria Military,”the group said:”This should not be encouraged, not only in the military but also other government agencies.”

“There’s a serious career stagnation in the Armed Forces that will affect the system for several years if something is not done immediately.

“And the major implication of this is that our great party may lose almost all our election In 2023 General Election and beyond. This will definitely alter your beautiful legacies and dream of setting Nigeria on a right track of prosperity. This is why we are passionately appealing that you sack the service chiefs immediately,” it stressed.

But it said:”While not being insensitive to the efforts of the current service chiefs, we must admit that they have done a lot and need to be commended.”

” For,they pushed the insurgency to the fringes of the North East, stopped suicide bombing, stopped bombing and brought in several reforms to the Armed Forces of Nigeria, all of these are quite commendable.

“But we think they are now bereft of ideas and need to go now. Let the younger and experienced officers come on board with fresh ideas,” it further said.

