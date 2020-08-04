GRAPHIC: Three dead, six injured as bus sommersaults in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Three people have reportedly died while six others were injured, Tuesday, when a Mazda bus reportedly somersaulted in Ogun axis of Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Among the injured were two males and four females and the fatalities, a toddler and six years old girl all supposedly were passengers in the ill-fated bus.

The incident occurred at about 2.05 pm, at Youth Camp, inbound Lagos when the bus with number plate FUF 109 ZD, suffered tyre burst on motion and somersaulted.

The bus was said to be travelling from Kwara State when the crash was recorded leaving two passengers dead on the spot while another died on the way to the hospital.

The injured were said to be taken to Idera Hospital, Tollgate, Sagamu while the bodies were deposited at Fakoya Private Morgue, Sagamu.

Also, the accidented vehicle was towed to a nearby Division by the Nigeria Police though the incident was said to have disrupted the free flow of traffic on the axis before normalcy was returned.

The Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the incident to Vanguard commiserated with the affected victims and admonished motorists to desist from over-inflating and under-inflating vehicles’ tyres, as well as, overspeeding, especially at diversion and construction zones because of its attendant consequences.

