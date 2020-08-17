Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Fresh invitation: Mailafia arrives DSS office in Jos

On 1:12 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
DSS invites Mailafia again
Dr. Obadiah Mailafia

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The  former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia has arrived at the Plateau State headquarter of the Department of Security Service, DSS in Jos.

The former Deputy Governor of the apex bank was earlier invited, squeezed and released last week Wednesday over some comments he made at a radio programme, alleging that a serving Governor in one of the States in the North was a Commander of Boko Haram.

The fresh invitation came at the weekend and he arrived the vicinity of the DSS office at about 12.12pm in company of his wife, Margaret, lawyer, Yakubu Bawa, Rev. Gideon Para-Malam, Barr. Nankin Bagudu among other supporters.

He was ushered into the premises of the security agency by some personnel accompanied only by Bawa and Para-Mallam.

Before he went in, he acknowledged messages of solidarity from his supporters saying, “Thank you, thank you.”

READ ALSO: How banks gamble with your money

Speaking with some journalists on arrival, he said, “I am honoured to have you here, I love you so much, I love our country. I have been invited again, I am just about to appear before them. The invitation came in the weekend so I had to honour it.

“I don’t know the reason I am being invited but as a good citizen of this country, as a loyal and obedient citizen of this country, I have to honour authority and respond when I am invited, to help them in the course of their enquiry.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!