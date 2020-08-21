Expect shockwaves, massive defections, APC vows return of aggrieved members

Kindly Share This Story:



…Sets up reconciliation c’ttees for Ogun, Imo

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Friday boasted of the successes of its ongoing reconciliation efforts, saying it was set to send shockwaves across the political atmosphere with the expected return of political bigwigs back into its fold.

Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state disclosed this while inaugurating a reconciliation committee for Ogun and Imo states.

Saturday Vanguard recalls that a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara had recently returned to the APC while the Buni-led committee has been able to resolve the lingering crisis in the Cross River State chapter of the party.

He recalled that the caretaker committee had shortly after its inauguration initiated some peacebuilding and reconciliation mechanisms, to give every member a sense of fairness and belonging.

“I am proud to say that, with the support enjoyed from members of the party, the committee has recorded remarkable headways, reclaiming some distinguished and very valuable members with thousands of their supporters back to our fold.

“I am equally fulfilled that our exploits in reconciling our members in Edo and Ondo states have strengthened the party and further expanded our chances with assurances of winning the governorship elections in the two states with landslide victories.

“Let me also add that the on-going reconciliatory initiatives of the All Progressives Congress, will soon shock Nigeria’s political space with the massive return of former members who felt aggrieved and unwillingly, went to other political parties.

‘Therefore, it is in the spirit of the ongoing reconciliation that the chairmen and members of the Imo and Ogun state reconciliation committees were carefully selected to reconcile aggrieved members and groups within the party”, he stated.

Buni who named his Jigawa counterpart, Alh. Mohammed Abubakar Badaru as Chairman, listed other members of the committee to include Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, Gov. Simon Bako Along (Plateau), Gov. Audu Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) and Gov. Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state.

Addressing journalists shortly after the inauguration, Gov. Badaru said the job of the committee is well cut out and that it would not be difficult reconciling aggrieved members of the party in both states.

He said; “I believe they are all genuine members of the party who care about the development of the party. So, the job of settling the dispute in your own house is not going to be a difficult one.

“I am sure there were interests and that was why they split or left, but strengthening the party and making the party strong is more important than individual interests and I am sure they will see that and they will agree to come to the table and resolve all differences. And we have one single party, committed and dedicated to fight for the people and continue to help the people in Imo and Ogun states.

“We will certainly go over the Memorandum submitted in the past by the national reconciliation committee.

“The team so selected by the national chairman is conversant with the party situation. We have been in this assignment all the time, so we know the problem and by the grace of God, we know how to solve the problem.

“As I said, there is the sincerity of purpose, the present management of the party is very sincere in the development of the party. And once you are sincere, honest and straight-forward, you fear nothing and I am sure the two states would see the sincerity of purpose and the need to continue to build the party for the interest of all”.

