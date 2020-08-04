Ereyitomi extols James Ibori at 62

Kindly Share This Story:

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has extolled the former Governor saying he was a great achiever while Delta state Governor who pioneered modern Democratic Development in the state between 1999 to 2007.

Ereyitomi felicitated with Ibori describing him as a man of an impeccable leader whose transformation of Delta state with the development of a different kind affected the state positively leaving massive legacies of notable projects that people enjoy and feel till date.

He stressed that with Chief Ibori Delta state had modern development that speaks volume even at a time the state and country just transited to Democratic governance with meager resources then he was able to inaugurate projects that were people-oriented which have made businesses to strive and increased economic values and activities in the state.

The lawmaker through his Spokesman, Amb. Toyin Agbolaya JP noted that Chief James Ibori brokered peace across various ethnic groups in the state and championed resource control wish increased the percentage given to the Nine oil-producing States in the Niger Delta of the country as well as the creation of NDDC.

Ereyitomi who is also a principal member of the 9th Assembly and Deputy Chairman House Committee on NDDC on behalf of Warri Federal Constituency wished His Excellency the former Governor of Delta State Chief James Onanefe Ibori a wonderful and happy birthday.

Kindly Share This Story: