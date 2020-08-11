El Salvador to give immunity passports to those who recovered from Covid-19

Kindly Share This Story:

El Salvador will give immunity passports to people who have recovered from Covid-19, allowing them to be employed by the government and giving them social privileges not enjoyed by the rest of the population, President Nayib Bukele announced.

The government will employ such people to distribute medical kits and food aid to households affected by the pandemic, Bukele announced on television late Sunday.

The president called on Salvadorans to continue observing a quarantine but said those who did not do so should only have meetings with one group of up to 10 people.

Those with the immunity passport, however, could meet with several such groups, he added.

“All those who have recovered with a … the negative test result, or who have donated blood plasma, will receive the passport and can meet with people of any group,” Bukele said.

The World Health Organization, however, has warned that there is “currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.”

About 9,720 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in the Central American country, while 563 have died. El Salvador has confirmed a total of 20,872 cases.

Vanguard News Nigeria

