Davido endorses Ned Nwoko’s Malaria Eradication Project

Popular Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned Nwoko, recently hosted Nigerian Hip-hop rave of the moment, David Adeleke aka Davido to a breakfast.

According to reports, the duo discussed the scourge of malaria in Africa and possible collaboration to end malaria in Africa.

Recall that Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project is advocating for a clean environment, vaccine development and fumigation of the entire country.

Also, one term lawmaker, Hon Ned Nwoko shared his Antarctica experience with “Omo Baba Olowo” cronner. Davido also had fruitful discussion with Prince Ned Nwoko foundation research partners in United States of America and promised to advocate for the cause from entertainment point of view by bringing together some top notch Artistes to do a Malaria theme song in addition to Teni’s versions.

Note that the Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project has received massive support from other A list music act like Wizkid, Patoraking and Teni Makanaki.

The Project Coordinator, Mr Chukwuebuka Anyaduba also used the opportunity to call on State Coordinators and volunteers to register to take the pledge and send in their application via email.

