Maresca ‘happy’ after first Man City game despite Inter shootout defeat

Manchester Citys manager Enzo Maresca takes part in a press conference ahead of the friendly football match against Inter Milan for the Asahi Super Dry Trophy at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on July 31, 2026. (Photo by May JAMES / AFP)

Enzo Maresca said he was “very happy” on Saturday after his first game in charge of Manchester City, despite a defeat on penalties to Inter Milan after the sides drew 1-1 in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Matteo Lavelli netted the decisive spot-kick for a 3-1 shootout win for the Italian champions as Maresca led out City for the first time since taking over from legendary Pep Guardiola in June.

“I’m very happy with the performance,” the former Chelsea and Leicester boss told reporters.

“Many positive things, including minutes for the legs, that’s very important.

“Like always, there are things we can do better, but slowly, slowly, we’re going to improve.”

An open first half saw the Premier League side take the lead in the 14th minute when Antoine Semenyo jinked towards the byline and crossed for youngster Divin Mubama to tuck in from a few yards out.

Semenyo was a constant menace and almost scored a wonderful solo goal soon afterwards when he weaved through several Inter defenders but could not squeeze the ball past goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Within minutes, Inter equalised when City failed to clear a Jamal Iddrissou cross and the ball fell for Benjamin Pavard to slot home from near the penalty spot.

Both sides missed golden chances soon after the restart but the game drifted as the substitutions piled up.

City’s Vitor Reis sliced a shot against the crossbar while young winger Ryan McAidoo hit the post as the Manchester club pushed for a late winner that never came.

“We were pressing in the wrong way, we conceded some switches of play… because we were late in the pressing,” Maresca said of the first half performance.

“At half-time we adjusted something, and I think, second half, in terms of pressing, we were much, much better.”

Maresca took over in June and faces a tough task to succeed Guardiola, who won 20 trophies in a glorious decade at City.

Many clubs have struggled after the exit of serial title-winning managers, with local rivals Manchester United notably falling from the pinnacle of the English game after Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Nearly 43,000 fans converged on Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium for the match, though patches of unsold seats left the atmosphere subdued at times.

Several of City’s World Cup stars, including Norway striker Erling Haaland and Spain captain Rodri, have not travelled.

Maresca has confirmed the pair will not join the squad in Seoul for the two remaining games on the club’s Asia tour, against a K League all-star team and Spanish giants Atletico Madrid next week.

City face Arsenal in the Community Shield against Arsenal on August 16 before starting the new Premier League season at home to Bournemouth a week later.

Inter round off pre-season with a derby against AC Milan followed by another all-Italian clash with Juventus in Perth, Australia, before launching their Serie A title defence against Monza on August 22.

AFP