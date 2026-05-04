2027 polls: Why Nwoko is better representing Delta North than Okowa – Oganah

By Henry Obetta

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, a Public Affairs Analyst and Anioma indigene, Mr Tonnie Oganah, has said that Senator Ned Nwoko representing Delta North Senatorial district will be more productive to Anioma people than under the leadership of former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.



Oganah, a community leader, in a statement, enumerated the achievements of both leaders, however, noted that what Nwoko has done for his constituents and Delta State at large surpassed what Okowa did in right years as governor of Delta State.



He said: “Both ex-governor Okowa and distinguished Senator Prince Ned Nwoko have bought their expression of interests and nomination forms at a staggering cost of N20m each.



“To them, that is a mere drop in the ocean as both want to return to the senate to continue for the benefits of our people. Or so they each say.Their track record and achievements as senators are in the public domain and Google easily says Ned has achieved more as a senator compared to Okowa.



“Aside winning more awards and decorations as a senator, Ned has pushed the Anioma State creation bill no 481 to the uttermost extent with Asaba as capital and securing not only the first and second reading but also political party and presidential backing this far.



“The word Anioma was never mentioned even for once by Okowa during his time as senator! During his time as governor and till today, neither Anioma nor Delta state as a whole has any industry or legacy worth writing about. None! Not even a Delta state owned airline like Akwa Ibom or Enugu state has. Yet the Asaba airport infrastructure can support both international passenger flights and even freight goods and other agricultural products to the world. Delta state just awards road contracts and nothing is done about the human development index or investments! Roads done under Okowa are sub-standard compared to Sherrif’s.What a shame.



“There’s nothing Okowa would achieve for Anioma as senator that he couldn’t have more easily achieved for Anioma as governor in eight years of unchecked power.



“The current governor was speaker of the state assembly and still remains absolutely loyal to Okowa so there’s no excuse. The slogan ‘eho aria ka ka kpoi’ which means there’s no money to do people-oriented projects under Okowa is now remembered with deep sadness and regret. So Aside ego, greed and quest for perpetual political relevance and EFCC immunity as per the N1.3 trillion allegations, nothing else explains the Okowa desperation to replace Ned after just four years.



“The Anioma State creation request led by Ned easily qualifies as the key to the unlocking of the people’s bondage as it comes with more jobs, contract opportunities and economic benefits for every class in Anioma. If Anioma state had already been created before now, Ned will be Aniocha Oshimili senator, someone else as Ndokwa Ukwuani senator and maybe Okowa as Ika senator if not any of his children or blood relation as that has been his world view in his over 35 years in politics. But Ned had always supported Okowa as governor. Ned alongside late Asagba Edozien and Ugo Ahaba, Uche Luke Okpuno and Chief Uzor were the first group to openly support Okowa as Anioma governor. Ned was the campaign vice chairman for Okowa’s second term bid in office and Ned donated over N2 billion to various youth and women groups just to ensure Okowa won. And today Ned is getting the Humphrey Iwerebon treatment in return.



“Aside the Anioma State creation project which both Okowa and governor Sheriff don’t support as it will lead to their political retirement and the enthronement of King Ned in the hearts of the people, three other Anioma goodies separate all three: Ned wants the Ogwashi uku dam completed, the Ukpai light properly stepped down as well as the Aboh coastal road done but Okowa and Sheriff prefer to spend more money building a fly over bridge in Agbor which Okowa could have easily done as governor in eight years. Which is more important to the life and even economic well-being of the people, bridge, water, regional transportation or light? Even the coastal road is of more value as it will open up the Ndokwa Ukwuani axis which has the largest population in Anioma, yet remains in abject poverty. Ned even offered to bring financiers to do all three projects of light, water and the coastal road but he was rudely rebuffed. That is their point of divergence as Ned is all about a legacy of life -more- abundant for the people.



“Even as a mere house of representatives member in the early nineties Ned Nwoko got kema Chikwe, the then Aviation minister to approve the Asaba airport establishment and he also influenced the building of both the Asaba police headquarters and the NTA Asaba building close by. Not many people know that the dualisation of Asaba/Benin Expressway was one of the early achievements of Ned way back. Till date Ned continues to push for both a Delta state airline and the dredging of River Niger as both projects will massively empower our people even before the Anioma State project which will soon be a reality by the Special Grace of God.



“As of today, no Anioma politician has any investment in the state comparable to Ned’s private university at Idumuje Ugboko his hometown. Several students are on full scholarships there and many are employed both directly and indirectly. How we wish Okowa even established a world class hospital! Alas, there’s nothing to show which explains the perpetual need to be in public office at all costs not minding who is betrayed. Ned has commissioned several solar boreholes and street lights across Anioma land. Widows and youths have been empowered and roads are being rehabilitated.



“Ned as an international lawyer has options worldwide and need not be in government to continue to live a life of supreme comfort and to be of help to not only Anioma people and Nigerians but the black race at large. His bills are about a better life for all. Be it eradication of malaria, monthly allowance for the unemployed and widows, right to bear arms, making only the Naira to be the legal tender in Nigeria,etc. As a private citizen, Ned ensured that Nigeria got its Paris club payments that were over invoiced thus ensuring that all tiers of government have enough resources to share. Anioma is proud of such a son and should let him remain in Abuja for another four years to ensure we get Anioma State created, the longest agitation or quest for a state in Nigeria. Nothing would make Osadebe prouder and happier. As for some of us privileged to associate with him as a fellow Anioma irredentist, brother Prince, brother lawyer and brother golfer, we bless and thank God for the opportunity of knowing him and helping him to achieve his vision for total Anioma emancipation, empowerment and development for our people in our lifetime.”