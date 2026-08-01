Bournemouth sign Portugal defender Silva for £25m from Benfica

Bournemouth signed Portugal defender Antonio Silva from Benfica in a deal worth a reported £25 million ($33 million) on Saturday.

Silva is the second new arrival at Bournemouth this week after their swoop for Elche forward Alvaro Rodriguez.

He will fill the gap left by Marcos Senesi after the defender’s move to Tottenham on a free transfer.

Silva made 235 senior appearances for Benfica and won six major honours during his time in Lisbon.

The 22-year-old has won 20 caps for Portugal, featuring at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

He was left out of Portugal’s squad for the recent World Cup in North America.

“I am very happy to be here. It’s a pleasure to play for Bournemouth and in the Premier League,” Silva said.

“I can’t wait to start the season with my teammates. The mentality is always to win.

“I will try my best, and I will play for the fans. We have everything here that helps us perform on the pitch.”

AFP