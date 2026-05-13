Completion of Anioma State tied to Nwoko’s 2027 return — Oganah

Oganah

By Dapo Akinrefon

Prince Tonnie Oganah is the Director of Media for the Anioma State creation. In this interview, he speaks on the prospect of the creation of Anioma State, why Ned Nwoko, the lawmaker representing Delta North, deserves reelection.

He also expresses optimism about the commitment of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the creation of Anioma State, among others. Excerpts:

What’s the guarantee that APC is sincere with Anioma State creation? Is it not just a vote-inducing promise meant to deceive the Anioma people?

Not true. The past and current APC Chairman have publicly sworn the party’s commitment to it and the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, who is a lover of the Igbo nation and Nigeria has also publicly endorsed the creation as well as the efforts of our indefatigable and super achieving Senator Ned Nwoko whose untiring efforts will ensure that this 10th senate and House of Representatives working with the various states of assembly will create the state and properly balance the federation because Anioma being a predominantly Igbo state will bring equity and unity to the Nigerian federation.

Of all the state requests in Igbo land, Anioma is the only one bringing value added to the southeast from the south-south without any acrimony from the south-south people, who are happy and relieved to see that we join our kith and kin.

With the over two-thirds majority of the APC in all the federal and state legislative houses, it is only a matter of time for all zones to have 7 States each and this will ensure an easy victory for APC despite the waves the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is making with Peter Obi and Kwankwaso’s defection.

Why did the umbrella body of all Anioma people, IZU ANIOMA, openly endorse both Anioma State creation and the re-election of Senator Ned Nwoko when there are other Anioma sons and daughters in the race?

They did that because every right-thinking Anioma person supports or should support Anioma state creation so as to fulfil the dreams of our forefathers and ancestors, as well as unlock prosperity for our people, whilst properly uniting all Ibos who are in 13 states of Nigeria, as well as balancing the federation, which currently places Igbos at the bottom of the barrel.

They endorsed Ned because he stands head and shoulders above other contestants with his vision for empowerment for our people, liberation and life-more-abundant for not just Anioma people but humanity at large, with special focus on the black race. His bills and motions stand him apart.

From the fight against malaria to payment of monthly allowance to widows and the unemployed, use of the Naira as the only means of exchange, right to bear arms by citizens, demand and payment of only one-month advance rent, etcetera.

This he did without forgetting to demand that the Ukpai light project is properly stepped down, the Ogwashi Uku water dam is completed and the coastal road in Aboh is done, as well as the dredging of the River Niger in Asaba and Onitsha. Ned is the most decorated federal legislator in Nigeria, and his colleagues nominated him for that position. So how can we, Anioma people, reject someone the whole world is applauding?

Google Ned Nwoko’s legislative achievements and compare them to what others have done, even when they were governors with unlimited power and funds. There’s nothing one failed to achieve as governor that he or she will or can achieve as senator. We should all support Ned Nwoko to unlock prosperity for all with Anioma State creation, which will benefit every Okafor, Adaeke, Okolie and Adankwo without leaving out Adaolie, Adafor, Okeke and Okonkwo.

Anioma wasted valuable time bickering over whether we are Igbos, what zone we are going to, and he didn’t consult enough; he loves beautiful women.

Ned’s antecedents, as the man who repatriated our over-invoiced and hitherto stolen wealth, are the ones to bring back the heydays of not just the Anioma people but the Ibo nation as well.