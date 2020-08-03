Car rams into cement truck killing three in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele — The Delta Police and Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, are trying to find out what led to a midnight crash that killed three persons, a boy and two girls in Sapele, Delta State.

The three persons died on Sunday,(2-August-2020) when their car rammed into a truck that had come to deliver bags of cement to a customer in that vicinity.

The vehicle was said to have slammed into the rear of a stationary trailer, parked along the Amukpe – Igbeku road close to St Mary Catholic Church, Ugbeku, Amukpe.

The girls, who were believed to be under the age of 20, were in a Toyota Corolla, a source told Vanguard.

The driver of the Corolla was identified as 27-year-old Lucky Wire, popularly called Texas money, the two other deceased were not identified as at press time but a source who craved anonymity told Vanguard that one of them was Sophia, ” they were returning from a night club when they rammed into the truck, dying in the spot”

Late Lucky, Sophia and the third deceased were pronounced dead at the scene, while their bodies have been deposited in a morgue.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: