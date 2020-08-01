Buhari breaks silence on EFCC, NDDC probes

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says political appointees have abused trust

…Past and present cases will be investigated

…Security situation in North West, North Central very disturbing

…Warns militants against destruction of oil pipelines

…Says it will hurt Niger Delta people more than the rest of the country

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muham madu Buhari yesterday broke his silence on the ongoing probes of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu and the Interim Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, by the National Assembly, expressing disappointment that political appointees have abused the trust on them.

President Buhari also said that the security situation in the North West and the North Central was disturbing even as he said that the expectation is that the security agencies should up their game.

He said that while much had been achieved, security wise, from the situation he inherited in 2015, more still needed to be done.

He gave assurance that there would be more resources for the country’s military, police and other security agencies to deal with the unwanted security situation in some areas of the country.

President Buhari stated this after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers with his family members and aides at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja yesterday.

On the issue of corruption, President Buhari said that all past and present cases will be fully investigated,adding,“This is why we put the commission (of investigation) in place.”

Asked how he feels about recent revelations coming out from the EFCC and the Niger Delta Commission, he said, “There has been abuse of trust by people trusted by previous administration and this administration.

“A number of assets and money have been recovered. But we have introduced TSA where all the monies are taken and I said assets should be sold and the money be put through TSA so that it can be identified at any level and I will see who will come after us and take it back again to those who misappropriated public funds.”

On the specific case of the Niger Delta, the president decried the wastage of the resources earmarked for improvements of the lives of the people of the region.

He lamented that corruption had been unhelpful in that regard, especially “if you recall there is the 13 per cent derivation.”

He also warned against the destruction of oil pipelines in the oil-producing areas which often results in environmental pollution.

He said, “Those who are destroying pipelines and interfering with the production of petroleum products are hurting their people more than the rest of Nigerians because majority of their people are fishermen, fisher women and farmers.

“Now if they pollute the land and the waters, the fish goes into the deeper sea where the people cannot go and they cannot grow anything. They are hurting their immediate communities more than any other thing.”

On his message to Nigerians as the Muslim faithful celebrate the Sallah, he told the citizenry to be conscious of what they do.

He said:” I wish Nigerians the best of luck. In the Eid-el-Kabir sermon, the Imam has said it all, we want security, prosperity and well being of all Nigerians. We want Nigerians to be very conscious of their country.

“What we inherited when we came in 2015 was Boko Haram in North East and the militants in the South South. Nigerians know that we have done our best.”

Responding to the question on the performance of the Service Chiefs which recently, he said needed to get better, the President said that the Military, the Police and other security agencies are working hard.

“We are making available resources to them to even do better,” he assured, adding, “What is coming up in the North West and North Central is very very disturbing indeed.

“But I believe the military, the police and other law enforcement agencies from the report I’m getting, I think they could do much better. They could do much better but we are keeping them on the alert all the time to do their duties.”

