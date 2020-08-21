Breaking News
[BREAKING] 40-foot container falls on 2 women in Lagos

40-foot container falls on 2 women in Lagos
One of the victims beneath the container.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck, Friday night, at Odo-Olowu Bus Stop, Ijesha, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, when a container fell off a truck and crushed two young women to death. Both are yet to be identified.

The incident, it was gathered, happened around 10.45p.m. Emergency responders have recovered the bodies and taken them to a morgue.

The Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.

It was gathered that the truck, loaded with an empty 40-foot container, suddenly suffered brake failure and rammed into a stationary truck, and the container fell off.

However, the driver of the ill-fated truck was rescued by LASEMA personnel, who took the injured man to a hospital.

“Sadly, two adult females lost their lives and their remains have been transported by State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, to the mortuary,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

Vanguard reports that in recent times, cases of containers falling of trucks a killing motorists and passengers along the Oshodi-Apapa stretch have become frequent.

Two staff members of FAAN where victims earlier in the month, while on July 26, another container fell on a commercial bus, killing two. Both incidents were at Ilasa Bus Stop, a few kilometres from Odo-Olowu Bus Stop, where today’s incident occurred.

VANGUARD

