Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

A sex worker in Lagos has said her customer, a truck driver, was on the second round with her when he suddenly lost consciousness, and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The homicide unit of Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, CIID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos, is currently investigating the incident.

The 32-year-old truck driver, Wuyi Jackson, who works at an oil company in Ajah, had come to Ijegun Depot in Satellite Town to load petroleum product, when he decided to have some drink at the hotel located at Oluti area of Satellite Town.

It was learned that after parking his truck at the depot, where he was supposed to lift the product, he retired to the hotel with some of his friends at about 10p.m.

ALSO READ:

After taking several bottles of a drink said to be an aphrodisiac, he negotiated with one of the sex workers, Gift Ifeanyi, who works in the hotel, to spend the night with him.

However, it was while Wuyi was inside one of the hotel rooms with Gift that he became unconscious and later died before he could get medical help.

Vanguard learned that the Edo-born Wuyi, an only child of his aged parents, was preparing for his wedding scheduled for next month.

The two bags of rice he bought in preparation for his upcoming wedding were still inside his truck when he died in the sex worker’s arms.

Suspects account

Narrating how she got entangled in the case, 24-year-old Gift Ifeanyi said: “On the night he approached me for my service for the night, I billed him N10,000 but he paid me N7,000.

“Immediately we entered the room we had sex. So we relaxed and slept for a while. At about 2:30a.m., he woke me up so we could have the second round.

“It was while we were at it that he started to breathe heavily and, before I could do anything, he had become unconscious. So I raised alarm to alert people.”

It was gathered that after Gift raised the alarm and the hotel management was alerted, Wuyi was rushed to a nearby private hospital.

From there he was referred to Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Wuyi’s corpse was taken to Yaba mortuary. Autopsy and further investigation would follow.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Lagos State police command, SP Bala Elkana, said he confirmed that the suspect died while in company of the sex worker at the hotel.

“Autopsy has been done, but we are waiting for the result,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gift is in custody and is being questioned.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: