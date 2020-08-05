APC criticizes Obaseki for abandoning governance in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

As Edo youths, students endorse Ize-Iyamu

The National Campaign Council of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State governorship election has accused the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, of abandoning governance in the state for politics, lamenting rising insecurity, absence of proactive measures to tackle forewarned floods and declining economic growth.

This came as the Grassroots Youths and Students Movement of Nigeria on Wednesday, endorsed the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as their choice for the September 19 governorship polls.

The APC stated this at a press conference on Wednesday, by the Vice-Chairman (Media and Publicity) of the campaign council, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon.

“In between Governor Godwin Obaseki’s swashbuckling threats to APC members and placating the members of his divided party, the PDP, who have since turned him into an ATM machine in a smash and grab stratagem before the curtains are finally drawn on his lackluster four-year tenure, he has completely forgotten one important fact: that he remains the Governor of Edo State, even if for a few more months more and that from that point of view, the suspension of the governance and leadership of any state is inexcusable and unacceptable not even for electoral purposes“, APC stated.

The party said that as it is today, Edo State is on ‘’auto-pilot’’, saying matters of governance in Edo State have now been completely abandoned, jettisoned and forgotten completely as the outgoing governor has turned his attention, full-time, on how to subvert the September 19 election through ‘’rigging, intimidation, arm-twisting, unbridled threats, violence, and other anti-democratic underhand tactics.

The APC Campaign Council’s spokesman accused Governor Obaseki of failing to react to the warnings of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and an earlier press conference by the APC urging the Governor “to begin an immediate initiation of proactive measures because Edo State was among the highly probable flood-risk states based on the predictions of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

Instead, Hon. Obahiagbon said, Obaseki has rather chosen to continue sharing Edo state’s money to “tax collectors”, whilst governance has been completely abandoned and now running on autopilot.

He added, “Even though we have repeatedly raised alarm on the level of insecurity in Edo State, the state government has only continued to pay lip service to security issues.

‘’We have said it for the umpteenth time that it is morally unconscionable and represents a security black spot for the outgoing Governor to cart away over 700 million naira as security votes and allocate to the Police a paltry monthly payment of five million naira.

“Our pleas of an immediate increase and back payments have not been heeded to. We call on Governor Obaseki to forthwith increase the monthly security allocation of the police from a paltry five million naira to something more reasonable.

”As other state governments continue to hold marathons of meetings with professionals and seasoned policymakers to align with the Federal Government and chart a way out of the negative consequences of COVID-19 and its necessary restrictions on the economy, education, and other aspects of life, the Edo State Government is instead obsessed withholding of night meetings on ways and strategies to limit electoral franchise in the State, harass, assault, dispossess and maim the opposition with a view to rigging its way to an ever-elusive victory. ”No one knows the government’s plan for economic recovery and how it intends to return our children safely to school, especially those in their penultimate year of study”, he stated.

Criticising the governor for his failure to fulfill his campaign promises, including the provision of 200,000 jobs and the building of the Gelegele Seaport, Hon. Obahiagbon urged Governor Obaseki to spend the months left in his four-year term on governance and how to keep the state together before a new APC government is elected and sworn-in.

Meanwhile, the Grassroots Youths and Students Movement of Nigeria has endorsed the APC candidate, Ize-Iyamu as their choice for the September Edo state governorship polls.

The group position was made public at a press conference addressed on Wednesday in Benin City by the president of the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, Comrade Andrew Omondiale.

They said their decision is based on the fact that ‘’Edo deserves better”, saying ” the outgoing Governor Godwin Obaseki has performed abysmally and way below expectations.’’

They also said their members believe that the APC candidate and his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu, will implement their ‘’Simple Agenda Manifesto.’’

“We call on all students and youths in the state to use their PVC (permanent voters card) to ensure the emergence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as governor come 19th September 2020

