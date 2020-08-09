ALMPO appoints Alabraba  Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

The Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators (ALMPO) in the country, yesterday appointed Jay Alabraba Chairman of the association including other new executives.

Other newly appointed executives include: Vice Chairman, Clemon Aigbogun, Social and Welfare Officer, Emmanuel Oni, Technical and Compliance Officer, Chidi Dire.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held on a Webinar session, the outgoing Chairman, ALMPO, Chinedu Onuoha expressed grattitude to members of the association for their supports during his two years tenure saying, “This is just a tip of the iceberg, there is quite a lot that ALMPO can achieve. But there is s need for everybody to come into the boat and drive for relevance, visibility and progress not just for the association alone but for every member institutions of the association.”

In his acceptance speech, Alabraba stated that his tenure will see to growing members’ participation in the association and ensure ALMPO raises its position in the financial industry.

He said:” I accept formally and humbly on behalf of the newly appointed executives the mandates that has been given to us. This is an association that has made significant progress and potentials that we need to tap and proceed. I want to thank the outgoing excos in particular Chinedu for the fantastic work that they have done.

“We have not had the chance as incoming excos to rub minds to consolidate the initial thinking that we have but the basic engagement I have had with members and part of the new excos and we know we will come to membership the ideas we have and validate them before we proceed. We so have a lot of work to do. The evolving times in the payment industry and some challenges we need fix head on. Clearly, one major thing that ALMPO needs to get right is additional and sufficient participation by the member organizations.

“We will be reaching out to bring in broader management and membership participation. We will ensure that ALMPO will continue to own and grow its position in the financial services industry in Nigeria not only dealing with regulators but also with the private sectors.”

