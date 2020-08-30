Agbroko lauds Okowa over development in Idjerhe kingdom

Kindly Share This Story:

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and chairmanship aspirant in Ethiope West Local Government of Delta State Hon. Irikefe Matthew Agbroko has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the infrastructural and human capital transformation in Idjerhe kingdom.

Agbroko made this disclosure during a consultation visit in Jesse, noting that the emergence of Governor Okowa has brought tremendous developments to Idjerhe kingdom.

He further stated that the Okowa youths’ empowerment programme is worthy of Commendation.

“Many road projects have been completed, some of our youths have been engaged by the Delta State Government through the Job Creation Scheme.

“Our women have benefited from Okowa’s administration.”

“Governor Okowa is worthy of our commendation looking at his antecedents in our communities which include the completion of the Jesse dual carriageway, construction of Boboroku/Ago link road, the construction of Omoja Bridge, renovation of Okueka Primary school, construction of Erhiekevwe Secondary School, the rehabilitation of roads and lots of others,” he said.

