Reno Omokri releases song on anti-corruption, dances in video

Former Presidential spokesman and bestselling author, Reno Omokri, has released a single on iTunes, titled ‘Probe him’. The song is asking the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to probe politicians whom he said have been indicted of corruption.

Surprisingly, Mr. Omokri premiered some new dance moves in the video, which is now gaining attention on social media.

Mr. Omokri had recently started a petition on change.org, which broke records. Over 16,000 people signed his petition asking the EFCC to probe a popular politician in Lagos.

The video for Omokri’s song ‘Probe Him’ can be accessed via this link https://youtu.be/TfB40a7taqQ

