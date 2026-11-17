..Commends Tompolo-led campaign movement

…Group donates 25 buses for campaign

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has declared that the majority of Ijaw people support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

Diri said he was confident that the Ijaw nation would give Tinubu overwhelming support in the election, describing the President and the people of the Niger Delta as being in the same political boat.

The governor spoke during a rally organised by the High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, led PBAT Door-to-Door Movement in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

He said the Ijaw people, being experienced mariners and navigators, would ensure that the political boat sailed to victory.

Diri listed the ongoing construction of the second phase of the Nembe-Brass Road, tax waivers granted to the state’s independent power plant and the coastal highway project among the benefits he said Bayelsa had received under Tinubu’s administration.

He also commended Tompolo for his commitment to Tinubu’s re-election campaign, describing his involvement in a nationwide presidential campaign as a source of pride to the Ijaw people.

“This is the first time an Ijaw son is carrying a presidential campaign across states on this scale. As a people who have over the years talked about injustice and recognition, we are proud of Tompolo,” he said.

The governor also thanked the movement’s leader for donating 25 vehicles to support the President’s campaign in Bayelsa.

Diri, while dismissing claims that a particular political party was the Ijaw party, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the party to which he, Tompolo and other prominent Ijaw people belonged.

According to him, “The real Ijaw party in Nigeria is the APC, to which I, as Governor-General of the Ijaw nation, Tompolo and other prominent Ijaw sons and daughters belong.”

Earlier, the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Limited, Kestin Pondi, who represented Tompolo, said the visit was to inaugurate the Bayelsa State chapter of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement.

Pondi acknowledged Diri’s role in the President’s re-election campaign and expressed confidence in the collaboration between the governor and the movement.

He described Tinubu as a bold and courageous leader who had prioritised Nigeria in his reform agenda, arguing that the President deserved another term to consolidate the gains of his administration.