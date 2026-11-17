Femi Ajasa

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Executive Chairman of Ikeja Local Government, Comrade Akeem Olalekan Dauda, popularly known as AKOD, has commiserated with Vanguard Media Limited, the family and associates of its late Online Editor, Mr Olufemi Finayon Ajasa.

Dauda described Ajasa’s death as a painful loss to the media industry and the journalism profession.

Ajasa, aged 44, reportedly died on Sunday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after a brief illness.

In a condolence message, the council chairman said the late journalist’s dedication, professionalism and contributions to the growth of digital journalism would remain part of his enduring legacy.

He described Ajasa as a committed media professional whose career across several reputable media organisations reflected his passion for journalism, pursuit of excellence and determination to contribute to the evolving media landscape.

Dauda particularly commiserated with the management and staff of Vanguard Media Limited, the immediate family of the deceased, as well as his friends and professional colleagues.

He urged them to take solace in the impactful life and professional contributions of the late journalist.

“Take solace in the impactful life and professional contributions of the late Ajasa, whose passing at the age of 44 is a painful reminder of the fragility of life,” he stated.

The council chairman also prayed that Almighty God would comfort the bereaved family, grant them the strength to bear the loss and give the deceased eternal rest.