…Landlords can only review rent after four years

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed a bill seeking to protect tenants from arbitrary rent increases by restricting landlords to a maximum two per cent increment every four years.

The bill, which scaled its third reading on Tuesday, also provides for a maximum 10 per cent rent increase where a landlord has undertaken reasonable renovation of the property.

Its passage followed the consideration of a report presented by a joint House committee comprising the Committees on Housing and Investment, Public Petition, Ethics and Privileges, and Judiciary.

The motion for consideration of the report was moved by the member representing Nkanu West Constituency, Hon. Iloabuchi Aniagu, and seconded by the member representing Awgu North Constituency, Rt. Hon. Jane Eneh.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Rt. Hon. Okey Mbah, who represents Nkanu East Constituency, said the proposed amendment followed extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Mbah described the legislation as a major intervention in landlord-tenant relations, saying it was designed to address the exploitation of tenants and ease the burden of securing accommodation in the state.

“This bill will subside over 60 per cent of what residents used to pay while trying to secure accommodation,” he said.

Following the presentation, the House dissolved into the Committee of the Whole to consider the report alongside the bill before its eventual passage.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Uche Ugwu, described the legislation as part of the good governance initiatives of the present administration, saying it would give tenants in the state a new lease of life.

The bill, titled A Bill for a Law to Amend the Landlord and Tenant Second Amendment Bill, Cap 101, Revised Laws of Enugu State 2024, House Bill No. 3, 2025, passed second reading on March 11, 2026, and subsequently underwent a public hearing on March 26, 2026.

With its passage by the Assembly, the bill now awaits the assent of Governor Peter Mbah before it can become law.