We were afraid to confront Abia Church of Satan Founder — Resident

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Residents of Ebem, Ohafia town in Abia State, where the Church of Satan was established, said they were afraid to confront the founder because it was feared that he possessed evil powers that would kill anyone who challenged his activities.

The Church, also known as Assemblies of Light Bearer Greater Church, was founded by a young man identified as Ifekwe Udo.

He was alleged to have converted some youths of the area to his church by assisting them with motorcycles for okada business and other forms of empowerment.

ALSO READ:

Udo, popularly known as Lucifer, was also said to have continued to terrorise the Ohafia community as no one dared challenge him.

A youth leader in Ohafia, Egwu Ibem, in an interview with Vanguard, said: “Everyone in Ohafia knew Ifekwe Udo did not mean well for Ohafia community with the nature of activities he was engaged in.

“He was a bad influence on the community, especially our youths. Some of the youths started joining him because he was empowering them with motorcycles for okada business.

“There are reports that he used charmed on his followers. He also established a brothel in the community.”

However, nemesis caught up with Lucifer as he was arrested by the Police in the state for violating the protocol on COVID -19.

Following his arrest, youths of the community summoned courage and stormed the church, demolishing the various images in the premises.

Vanguard gathered that the Ebem community erupted in celebrations, as the various images were being demolished.

Some residents were singing songs and thanking God for Lucifer’s arrest, while others brought drinks.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: