Stop playing Mercy’s script – Actress, Maryam Charles tells BBNaija’s Nengi

Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood actress, Maryam Charles, has taken to social media to slam BBNaija housemate, Nengi, for trying to use Mercy Eke’s nudity style to win the present show.

The actress disclosed that the way Nengi goes around almost half-naked is a thing that really displeases her.

She added that trying hard to play the Mercy card because she won the last edition of the show is not a smart move, saying that the former winner is not kind of person to use as a role model.

“For Christ sake, is she telling us that it’s only when you show your nudity that you will win the show? Is it only when you twerk that fans will appreciate your ‘talents?’

“…I don’t blame Nengi, she’s probably not smart enough to know that Mercy is not the kind of person to use as your role model. There are strong, influential and well-respected women out there that can lead you in the right path,” she said.

The actress also used the opportunity to appeal to young girls, telling them not to look towards people like Mercy and Nengi as role models.

See her Instagram post below:

Recall that someone also accused the same housemate of coming into the house with a plan to follow the same strategy used by last season’s winner, Mercy Eke.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: