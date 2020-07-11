Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Samsung ditches power adapter with new phones in cost-cutting measure

On 12:11 amIn Technologyby
Kindly Share This Story:
Samsung S20

Apple’s biggest rival is following its lead in not including a power adapter with its upcoming phones.

Samsung will no longer give customers a complimentary charging brick when they buy a new phone beginning next year, according to Korea’s ETNews.

The world’s biggest smartphone maker is making the switch because many customers have power adapters already and the change will help the company reduce costs, according to the report.

ALSO READ: FBI acted illegally, kidnapped Hushpuppi from Dubai ― Lawyer

The news comes just days after Japan’s Nikkei Asian Review confirmed that Apple will not be including a charger or earbuds in the box with this fall’s batch of iPhones.

Apple is reportedly trying to shave costs by reducing the size of its packaging, which will reduce shipping costs. The bulkiest item in the phone’s packaging, besides the device itself, is the 18W power adapter.

Apple is dropping the complimentary pair of earbuds in the new iPhone’s packaging in order to increase demand for its already mega-popular AirPods wireless earbuds.

NY Post

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!