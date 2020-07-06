Kindly Share This Story:

Led by the Chief of Staff, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe, the Infrastructure Committee was in Rijau to inspect the electrification project which is on the verge of completion.

Rijau has its power source from Yawuri on a 2.5MVA transformer. The Governor Abu Sani Bello-led administration thought it wise to change the power source considering the inefficiency of the supply to Kontagora.

The new source will now be from Kontagora which covers about 85km from Rijau. When completed, Rijau will witness significant improvement in the power supply.

The committee immediately from Rijau moved to Kontagora to inspect yet another electrification expansion project.

As the town is expanding, the existing 7.5MVA can no longer withstand the pressure of the increasing population so the contract for another substation was awarded and the project is nearing completion too.

Governor Abu Sani Bello who has established a reputation for timely and quality road reconstruction is also working assiduously to meet with other needs of the residents of Niger state.

