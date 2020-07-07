Reps urge Buhari to establish 2 medical centres in Plateau

Kindly Share This Story:

Task FG to set up more orthopaedic hospitals

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives Tuesday passed two bills, calling for the establishment of a Federal Government, to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Wase and an orthopaedic hospital Jos, in Plateau State.

The Bills, are entitled: A Bill for An Act To Establish the Federal Medical Centre, Wase, Plateau State and a Bill for An Act to Amend the Orthopaedic Hospital, Management Board Act, to Provide for the Establishment of Orthopaedic Hospital, Jos Plateau State.

The Bills are sponsored by Deputy Speaker of the House, Rep. Ahmed Idris Wase(APC-Plateau).

The Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal Medical Centre, Wase, Plateau State was read for the first time on Thursday, 2nd July 2020.

While leading debate on the FMC, Wase Bill, the Deputy Speaker said: “It is worthy of note, however, Mr Speaker, my distinguished colleagues, that Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, despite its strategic location in Plateau State dense and growing population and apparently having significant health challenges has no tertiary health facility to provide quality health services for its people.”

According to him, “It is imperative to note that Wase as a geographic entity located to connect the Southern and Northern Plateau zones and also connects to several neighbouring communities such as in several states including Bauchi, Nasarawa, Gombe and Taraba States”.

He said ” the distance of health facilities to residents is one of the major factors that affect utilization of health services and ultimately health outcomes; increased distance leads to decreased utilization. Thus, physical access to this infrastructure will play a significant role in improving the health status of the masses”.

On a “Bill for An Act To Amend the Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board Act, Mr Wase posited that “It is our belief that, when there is an additional orthopaedic Hospital in Jos, it will connect neighbouring States such as; Nasarawa, the FCT, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Benue and Taraba States thereby enabling more persons to access specialized orthopaedic treatment and medical services”.

The Bill seeks to amend the Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board Act Cap.10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to provide for the establishment of the Orthopaedic Hospital Jos, Plateau State under the control of the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board and affiliated to the Jos University Teaching Hospital to provide specialized orthopaedic treatment and medical services.

The Bill also seeks to create an additional orthopaedic hospital in order to increase the number of orthopaedic hospitals in Nigeria to (4).

“To establish an Orthopaedic hospital in Jos, in order to provide comprehensive, specialized and accessible health services to persons within and outside Jos.

“Clause 3 amends the Third Schedule to the Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board Act by inserting a new paragraph 4 as set out below:

“The Orthopaedic Hospital, Jos, Plateau. And Jos University Teaching Hospital, Plateau.”

