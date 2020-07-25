Real estate coy provides affordable luxurious housing

Kindly Share This Story:

Turris Fortissima Limited, a trusted real estate firm known for constructing state-of-the-art facilities, has introduced another exceptional housing facility: The Hallmark.

The Hallmark is part of the company’s commitment to providing affordable, luxurious housing to discerning investors and home seekers within and outside Nigeria.

The Hallmark Estate is nestled in the effervescent vicinity of Lekki in Lagos State.

Speaking at a press briefing, Principal Partner of the company,Tunji Aiku, expatiated on the unique features of the state.

According to him, the estate ticks all the marks of quality and caters to the need of luxury home seekers in Lagos.

“What we aim to achieve with The Hallmark Estate, like all our projects, is to provide elegant and distinct real estate with convenient payment plans. The estate is second to none in all ramifications of affordable luxury”.

He further stated that the estate has been carefully planned and comes with lush gardens, trees amidst green areas, extensive walkways and timeless architecture.

He revealed that, apart from its good serenity, adequate security and space, the estate is, “a perfect place for that city home, with a touch of nature, as the design seeks to preserve most of nature’s gifts within its beautiful landscape and breath-taking scenery,” he said.

The Hallmark is designed to be an elegant and impressive custom-built estate, structured to compliment the taste and lifestyle of every home seeker with a flair for sophisticated and elegant real estate.

In the same vein, Executive Director, Turris Fortissima, Tobi Ogunrombi-none, also affirmed the company’s commitment to bridging the deficit for luxurious yet affordable housing in Lagos, stressing that the estate is a perfect balance of urban living and classy abode for homeowners, who desire luxurious and affordable homes at the same time.

“It is of paramount importance to us at Turris Fortissima to meet the needs of Lagosians, who do not have the time to build their desired homes from start to finish. We take the stress off them by providing well-finished houses that meet international real estate standards using quality building materials”.

She assured that the delivery of The Hallmark would be in Q1, 2022, and by then, all homeowners would be able to live in their dream houses in the heart of Lekki, Lagos, with 24 hours of uninterrupted power supply.

