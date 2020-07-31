PHOTOS: Buhari celebrates Eid-el Kabir with family in State House

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has wished all Muslims a happy and safe Eid as the country joins other Muslims across the world to mark the 2020 Eid El-Kabir celebrations.

In a statement on Friday, the President announced that he observed the Eid El-Kabir prayers at home with his family, in keeping with the advisories from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

I observed the Eid El-Kabir prayers at home with my family, this morning, in keeping with the advisories from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs. Once again I wish us all a safe and happy Eid. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/nprDP4d0yV — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) July 31, 2020

See more photos of the president and family below:

