PHOTOS: Buhari celebrates Eid-el Kabir with family in State House

President Muhammadu Buhari accompanied by family members to pray at the state. House Abuja on Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari has wished all Muslims a happy and safe Eid as the country joins other Muslims across the world to mark the 2020 Eid El-Kabir celebrations.

In a statement on Friday, the President announced that he observed the Eid El-Kabir prayers at home with his family, in keeping with the advisories from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

See more photos of the president and family below: 

