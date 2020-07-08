NSITF suspension saga: Board backs probe panel, stops press statements

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young

The Board of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has thrown its weight behind the investigative actions approved by President Muhamadu Buhari over allegations of infractions against the suspended top management staff of the fund.

Recall that 12 management staff NSITF were, last Thursday, suspended by President Buhari through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

Also, Chairman of the NSITF Board, Prince Austin Enajemo-Isire, in a statement after a meeting of the board members on Tuesday, directed stoppage of all media publications and releases from all interested parties.

He noted that all complaints should be channelled to the investigative panel in the interest of the fund and other stakeholders.

According to the NSIFT statement, among other resolutions, “the Board resolves that members are in support of all investigative actions approved and directed by Mr. President in respect of the financial and procurement breaches and other prima-facie infractions against the suspended persons.

“The Board Audit Committee has the responsibility for that assignment in the joint panel to investigate the financial and procurement breaches and other infractions.

“All press publications and counter-releases from all interested parties should stop forthwith. They should channel all complaints to the investigative panel in the interest of the fund and other stakeholders.

“All Board members are to meet with the Supervisory Minister of Labour and Employment very shortly on this matter in the interest of the Fund and all stakeholders.

“The Board advises management and staff members to remain steadfast to duties and be assured that all these actions taken are in the interest of the institution.”

It added that the “acting executive members are to take charge immediately as directed by Mr. President as nature abhors a vacuum.”

