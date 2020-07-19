NSCDC boss gets 6 months tenure extension

The Federal Government has extended the tenure of the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Abdullahi Gana, by six months.

NSCDC Spokesman, Emmanuel Okeh, disclosed this in a statement made available to Newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Okeh said that the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbeshola, approved an extension of the tenure of the NSCDC boss for a six-month period and not five years as it had been speculated in some quarters.

He noted that the tenure extension would be effective from July 17, 2020 to January 2021 and not for another five years as speculated in the media.

“It is therefore instructive to point out that the information, as being circulated in some sections of the media is untrue, incorrect and seriously misleading.

“And a figment of the imagination of the writers in an attempt to cause confusion and disaffection in the system while at the same time projecting the leadership of the Corps in bad light, ” he said.